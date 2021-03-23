Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $430,000 Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

