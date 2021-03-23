Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $504,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,995 shares of company stock valued at $194,900. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

