Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $333,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after buying an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.