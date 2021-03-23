Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,975 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in News were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in News in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

