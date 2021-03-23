ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.13.

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

