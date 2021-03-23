On Track Innovations (OTIVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

