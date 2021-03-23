Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

OLN opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

