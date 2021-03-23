Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.28 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

