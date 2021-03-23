Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OPI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

