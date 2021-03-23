Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

