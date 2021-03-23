Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

