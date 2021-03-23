Observer Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $70.43 million and approximately $101.04 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.08 or 0.00615763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023381 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

