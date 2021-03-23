Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.50 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $262.05 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00167900 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

