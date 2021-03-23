Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,812.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.