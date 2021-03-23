NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.50.

NXPI stock opened at $200.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

