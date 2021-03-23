Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. Nucor has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.