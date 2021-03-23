NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.46 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

