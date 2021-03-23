NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

