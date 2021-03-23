NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $31,226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NorthWestern by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.