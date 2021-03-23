Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.93

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.93 and traded as high as C$44.97. Northland Power shares last traded at C$44.45, with a volume of 983,646 shares.

NPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.