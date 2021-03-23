Northern Trust Corp Sells 620,758 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $49,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

