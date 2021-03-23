Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,330,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $53,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,423,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

