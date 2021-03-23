Northern Trust Corp Has $52.98 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Verint Systems worth $52,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 201.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

