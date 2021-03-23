Northern Trust Corp Has $51.60 Million Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $51,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

