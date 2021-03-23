Northern Trust Corp Has $51.07 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Syneos Health worth $51,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733,431 shares of company stock worth $351,179,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

