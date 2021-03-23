Northern Trust Corp Has $50.22 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $50,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.