Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $323.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

