Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 905 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $171.22 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.