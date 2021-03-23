Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 7.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Globe Life by 14.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,650 shares of company stock worth $12,061,664 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

