Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,121 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

