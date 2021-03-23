Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 87,242 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 352,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 315.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

