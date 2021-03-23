Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

MOS stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

