Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

