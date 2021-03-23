Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cable One by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,397,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,827.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,206.89 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,942.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,956.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.