Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,500 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.