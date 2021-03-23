Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,600 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 317,161 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,851,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 439,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.