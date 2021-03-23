Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.93 ($4.62).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

