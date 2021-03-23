Nimiq Hits Market Cap of $96.36 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $96.36 million and $3.82 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,409.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.84 or 0.03085803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00340009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.42 or 0.00941026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.00384018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.77 or 0.00400230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00250432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,196,206,003 coins and its circulating supply is 7,452,456,003 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

