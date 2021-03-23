NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.77.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

