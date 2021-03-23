Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Reduced by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,128 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 5.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $79,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $19,533,668. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

