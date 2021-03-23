Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Timothy C. Busch Sells 2,014 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $304,839.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 521,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,188. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000.
Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
