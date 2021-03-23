Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Timothy C. Busch Sells 2,014 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $304,839.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 521,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,188. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

