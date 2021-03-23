Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%.

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,271. The firm has a market cap of $560.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

