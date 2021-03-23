NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.09

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.09 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.36). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.26), with a volume of 748,742 shares trading hands.

NRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NewRiver REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.66. The company has a market capitalization of £296.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

