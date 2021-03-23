New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned 0.20% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

