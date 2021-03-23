New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $720,866,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

