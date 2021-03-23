New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New $725,000 Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,979 shares of company stock worth $2,171,047. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 3,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

