New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires Shares of 3,664 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.63. 24,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $194.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.