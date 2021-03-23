New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires Shares of 2,120 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $355.95. 33,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,332. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.