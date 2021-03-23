New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

