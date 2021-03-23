Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $611.77 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $611.77 million and approximately $149.62 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.07 or 0.03093008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00342586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.18 or 0.00938170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.63 or 0.00398420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.00376384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00258213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,364,943,014 coins and its circulating supply is 24,371,688,853 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

